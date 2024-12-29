Jetliner skids off runway and bursts into flames while landing in South Korea, killing 179

The fire engulfed the aircraft carrying 181 people when it skidded off the runway just after landing and struck a barrier.

South Korea Plane Fire Rescue team members work at the site of a plane fire at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire South Korean army soldiers work outside of Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire Rescue team members work at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon Thailand South Korea Plane Fire Tourists check an electronic board departure schedule at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakarn Province, Thailand, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Chatkla Samnaingjam) AP Photo/Chatkla Samnaingjam APTOPIX South Korea Plane Fire Rescue team carry the body of a passenger at the site of a plane fire at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire Relatives of passengers watch the news regarding the plane crash at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire Relatives of passengers gather at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, after a passenger plane crashed at the airport. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire Rescue team members work at the site of a plane fire at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire Rescue team carry the body of a passenger at the site of a plane fire at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire Relatives take photos of passenger lists at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, after a passenger plane crashed at the airport. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire Rescue team members work at the site of a plane fire at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire Rescue team members work at the site of a plane fire at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae , left, and other executive members bow in apology to relatives of passengers at the Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Lee Jin-wook/Yonhap via AP) Lee Jin-wook/Yonhap via AP South Korea Plane Fire Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae , left, speaks in apology to relatives of passengers at the Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Lee Jin-wook/Yonhap via AP) Lee Jin-wook/Yonhap via AP South Korea Plane Fire Rescue team members work near the site of a plane fire outside of Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon Thailand South Korea Plane Fire A tourist walks beside an office of the Jeju Air at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakarn Province, Thailand, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Chatkla Samnaingjam) AP Photo/Chatkla Samnaingjam South Korea Plane Fire Rescue team members work at the site of a plane fire at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire Police officers stand guard near the site of a plane fire outside of Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire Rescue team members work at the site of a plane fire at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon APTOPIX South Korea Plane Fire Relatives of passengers on a plane which skidded off a runway and burst into flames, react at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire A relative of a passenger of a plane which burst into flames reacts at a temporary shelter at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire A South Korean national flag flies at half-staff in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, a day after a jetliner skidded off a runway, slammed into a concrete fence and burst into flames at an airport the town of Muan. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) AP Photo/Lee Jin-man South Korea Plane Fire South Korean national flags fly at half-staff at a government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, a day after a jetliner skidded off a runway, slammed into a concrete fence and burst into flames at an airport the town of Muan. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) AP Photo/Lee Jin-man South Korea Plane Fire Relatives of the passengers of a plane which burst into flames, react at a temporary shelter at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire A temporary shelter for relatives of the passengers of a plane which burst into flames, is seen at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire A relative of a passenger of a plane which burst into flames, reacts at a temporary shelter at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire Mourners pray for the victims of a plane fire at a memorial altar at Muan sport park in Muan, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. The sign reads "The victims on a plane." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire Nuns pray for the victims of a plane fire at a memorial altar at Muan sport park in Muan, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire Mourners place flowers for the victims of a plane fire at a memorial altar at Muan sport park in Muan, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire Mourners pray for the victims on a plane fire at a memorial altar at Muan sport park in Muan, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. The sign reads "The victims on a plane." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire Firefighters and rescue team members work at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Cho Nam-soo/Yonhap via AP) Cho Nam-soo/Yonhap via AP South Korea Plane Fire A rescue team prepares to work at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Maeng Dae-hwan/Newsis via AP) Maeng Dae-hwan/Newsis via AP South Korea Plane Fire Firefighters and rescue team members work at the Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Maeng Dae-hwan/Newsis via AP) Maeng Dae-hwan/Newsis via AP South Korea Plane Fire Fire engines work to extinguish a fire at the Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Maeng Dae-hwan/Newsis via AP) Maeng Dae-hwan/Newsis via AP South Korea Plane Fire Firefighters and rescue team members work on the runway of Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Lee Young-ju/Newsis via AP) Lee Young-ju/Newsis via AP South Korea Plane Fire A rescue team works to extinguish a fire at the Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Maeng Dae-hwan/Newsis via AP) Maeng Dae-hwan/Newsis via AP South Korea Plane Fire Firefighters and rescue team members work on the runway of Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Lee Young-ju/Newsis via AP) Lee Young-ju/Newsis via AP South Korea Plane Fire Firefighters and rescue team members work at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Lee Young-ju/Newsis via AP) Lee Young-ju/Newsis via AP APTOPIX South Korea Plane Fire Firefighters and rescue team members work at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Cho Nam-soo/Yonhap via AP) Cho Nam-soo/Yonhap via AP South Korea Plane Fire People watch as firefighters and rescue team members work at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Cho Nam-soo/Yonhap via AP) Cho Nam-soo/Yonhap via AP South Korea Plane Fire Firefighters and rescue team members work at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Cho Nam-soo/Yonhap via AP) Cho Nam-soo/Yonhap via AP South Korea Plane Fire A victim rescued from a plane crash is transported to a hospital in Mokpo, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Cho Geun-young/Yonhap via AP) Cho Geun-young/Yonhap via AP South Korea Plane Fire Firefighters and rescue team members work at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Cho Nam-soo/Yonhap via AP) Cho Nam-soo/Yonhap via AP South Korea Plane Fire Firefighters and rescue team members work at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Cho Nam-soo/Yonhap via AP) Cho Nam-soo/Yonhap via AP South Korea Plane Fire Firefighters and rescue team members work at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Cho Nam-soo/Yonhap via AP) Cho Nam-soo/Yonhap via AP South Korea Plane Fire Firefighters work to extinguish a fire off the runway of Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Maeng Dae-hwan/Newsis via AP) Maeng Dae-hwan/Newsis via AP South Korea Plane Fire Firefighters and rescue team members work at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Cho Nam-soo/Yonhap via AP) Cho Nam-soo/Yonhap via AP APTOPIX South Korea Plane Fire Firefighters and rescue team members work near the wreckage of a passenger plane at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire Rescue team members work outside of Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire Rescue team members work near the wreckage of a passenger plane outside of Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire Rescue team members work near the wreckage of a passenger plane outside of Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire In this photo provided by South Korea's Muan Fire Station, a passenger plane is in flames at the Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (South Korea's Muan Fire Station via AP) South Korea's Muan Fire Station via AP South Korea Plane Fire An official from fire station briefs to the family members of the passengers on a plane which burst into flames, at the Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Park Ki-woong/Newsis via AP) Park Ki-woong/Newsis via AP South Korea Plane Fire Family members of the passengers on a plane which burst into flames, weep at the Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (Park Ki-woong/Newsis via AP) Park Ki-woong/Newsis via AP South Korea Plane Fire Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae, fourth from left, and other executive members bow in apology ahead of a briefing in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 after its passenger plane burst into flames at an airport in the town of Muan. (Im Hun-jung/Yonhap via AP) Im Hun-jung/Yonhap via AP South Korea Plane Fire Firefighters and rescue team members work near the wreckage of a passenger plane at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire Firefighters and rescue team members work near the wreckage of a passenger plane at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon South Korea Plane Fire In this photo provided by South Korea's Muan Fire Station, a passenger plane is in flames at the Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (South Korea's Muan Fire Station via AP) South Korea's Muan Fire Station via AP South Korea Plane Fire Firefighters and rescue team members work outside of Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon ( 1 /59) Share This Gallery: Share This:

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A jetliner skidded off a runway, slammed into a concrete fence and burst into flames Sunday in South Korea after its landing gear apparently failed to deploy. All but two of the 181 people aboard were killed in one of the country’s worst aviation disasters, officials said.

The Boeing 737-800 operated by Jeju Air plane arrived from Bangkok and crashed while attempting to land in the town of Muan, about 290 kilometers (180 miles) south of Seoul.

Footage of the crash aired by South Korean television showed the plane skidding across the airstrip at high speed, evidently with its landing gear still closed, and slamming into the wall, triggering an explosion and generating plumes of thick, black smoke.

The crash killed 179 people, the South Korean fire agency said. Emergency workers pulled two crew members to safety. They were conscious and did not appear to have any life-threatening injuries, health officials said.

The chief of the Muan fire station, Lee Jeong-hyeon, told a televised briefing that the plane was completely destroyed, with only the tail assembly still recognizable in the wreckage. Officials were investigating the cause of the crash, including whether the aircraft was struck by birds, Lee said.

The control tower issued a warning about birds to the plane shortly before it intended to land and gave the crew permission to land in a different area, Transport Ministry officials said. The crew sent out a distress signal shortly before the crash, officials said.

Investigators retrieved the jet’s flight data and cockpit voice recorders, said senior Transport Ministry official Joo Jong-wan. He said it may take months to complete the probe into the crash. The runway will be closed until Jan. 1, the ministry said.

Video of the crash indicated that the pilots did not deploy flaps or slats to slow the aircraft, suggesting a possible hydraulic failure, and they did not manually lower the landing gear, suggesting they did not have time, said John Cox, a retired airline pilot and CEO of Safety Operating Systems in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Despite that, the jetliner was under control and traveling in a straight line, and damage and injuries likely would have been minimized if not for a barrier being so close to the runway, Cox said.

“It’s all in one piece. Everything is coming along fine until it hits that wall, at which point it disintegrates into a catastrophe,” he said.

Another aviation expert said videos showed the aircraft had used up much of the runway before touching down. With little braking ability, the aircraft skidded atop its engine cowlings, said Ross “Rusty” Aimer, CEO of Aero Consulting Experts.

“It’s basically like skidding on ice,” he said.

The Boeing 737-800 is a “proven airplane” that belongs to a different class of aircraft than the Boeing 737 Max jetliner that was linked to fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, added Alan Price, a former chief pilot at Delta Air Lines and now a consultant.

More than 4,500 of the planes are in service around the world, according to the aviation analytics company Cirium.

One of the survivors was being treated for fractures to his ribs, shoulder blade and upper spine, said Ju Woong, director of the Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital. Ju said the man, whose name was not released, told doctors he “woke up to find (himself) rescued.” Details on the other survivor were not immediately available.

The passengers were predominantly South Korean and included two people from Thailand. Officials identified 88 of them in the hours after the crash, the fire agency said.

Thailand’s prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, expressed condolences to the families of those aboard the plane in a post on X. Paetongtarn said she ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide assistance.

Boonchuay Duangmanee, the father of a Thai passenger, told The Associated Press that his daughter, Jongluk, had been working in a factory in South Korea for several years and returned to Thailand to visit her family.

“I never thought that this would be the last time we would see each other forever,” he said.

Kerati Kijmanawat, the director of Thailand’s airports, confirmed in a statement that Jeju Air flight 7C 2216 departed from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport with no reports of anything abnormal aboard the aircraft or on the runway.

Jeju Air in a statement expressed its “deep apology” over the crash and said it will do its “utmost to manage the aftermath of the accident.”

In a televised news conference, the company’s president, Kim E-bae, bowed deeply with other senior company officials as he apologized to bereaved families and said he feels “full responsibility” for the crash. He said the company had not identified any mechanical problems with the aircraft following regular checkups and that he would wait for the results of government investigations.

Family members wailed as officials announced the names of some victims at a lounge in the Muan airport.

Boeing said in a statement on X that it was in contact with Jeju Air and was ready to support the company in dealing with the crash.

The crash happened as South Korea is embroiled in a political crisis triggered by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s stunning imposition of martial law and ensuing impeachment. South Korean lawmakers on Friday impeached acting President Han Duck-soo and suspended his duties, leading Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok to take over.

Choi, who traveled to the site in Muan, called for officials to use all available resources to identify the dead as soon as possible. The government declared Muan a special disaster zone and designated a weeklong national mourning period.

Yoon’s office said his chief secretary, Chung Jin-suk, presided over an emergency meeting between senior presidential staff to discuss the crash and reported the details to Choi. Yoon expressed condolences to the victims in a Facebook post.

In Rome’s St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis said he joined in “prayer for the survivors and the dead.” U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States was ready to offer “any necessary assistance.”

The Muan crash is one of the deadliest disasters in South Korea’s aviation history. The last time South Korea suffered a large-scale air disaster was in 1997, when a Korean Airlines plane crashed in Guam, killing 228 people on board. In 2013, an Asiana Airlines plane crash-landed in San Francisco, killing three and injuring about 200.

Sunday’s accident was also one of the worst landing disasters since a July 2007 crash that killed all 187 people on board and 12 others on the ground when an Airbus A320 slid off a slick airstrip in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and hit a nearby building, according to data compiled by the Flight Safety Foundation, a nonprofit group aimed at improving air safety.

In 2010, 158 people died when an Air India Express aircraft overshot a runway in Mangalore, India, and plummeted into a gorge before erupting into flames, according to the safety foundation.

Associated Press journalists David Sharp in Portland, Maine; Paul Wiseman in Washington; Bobby Caina Calvan in New York; Chalida Ekvitthayavechnukul and Jintamas Saksornchai in Bangkok; Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo; and Giada Zampano in Rome contributed to this report.

