2 men charged in UK with assaulting police in Manchester Airport fracas. No officer will be charged

LONDON (AP) — Two brothers were charged Friday with assaulting police during a scuffle at Manchester Airport in July that led to outrage when video on social media appeared to show an officer stomping on a man’s head as he lay on the floor.

The Crown Prosecution Service said that no officers would be charged because it didn’t think it could win a conviction.

“We have reviewed all the available evidence, including witness statements, video footage, expert reports and other material related to police use of force, to make an independent and objective assessment about whether it is appropriate to present charges for the court to consider,” said Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division.

“We have concluded no charges should be brought against any officers.”

The incident occurred after police had been called because of a conflict between passengers arriving on a Qatar Airways flight at Terminal Two on July 23. Three officers were assaulted, with one suffering a broken nose. All three needed hospital treatment.

Four people were arrested at the time and one police officer was suspended from duty.

Brothers Mohammed Amaaz and Muhammed Amaad were charged Friday.

Amaaz, 20, was charged with two counts of causing actual bodily harm, one charge of assaulting an emergency worker and one charge of common assault, prosecutors said. Amaad, 25, was charged with causing actual bodily harm.

They were ordered to appear in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Jan. 16.

Family lawyers said that the men maintain their innocence and will fight the charges.

The brothers and their mother, Shameem Akhtar, had said they were assaulted by police during the melee.

Attorney Aamer Anwar said the family was shocked no officers will be be charged. They plan to request a victim’s right of review of the prosecution’s decision.

The fracas happened amid rising distrust of police in the U.K. following allegations of excessive force used against ethnic minorities and scandals involving two serving police officers who were arrested for rape and murder.

After video circulated showing an officer kicking one of the suspects, a group of about 200 people gathered outside the Rochdale police station to protest police violence. The officer was then suspended.

The following day, crowds marched through central Manchester, blocking roads and tram lines.

Additional video later surfaced showing the fast-moving and chaotic scene from a different perspective with men punching officers and one officer firing a stun gun to subdue a suspect.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Stephen Watson said that he welcomed the decision not to charge members of his force and said he had lifted the suspension of the officer.

“I welcome today’s decisions from the Crown Prosecution Service to charge two men with assaults on our officers and a member of the public at Manchester Airport earlier this year,” Watson said. “I also welcome their decision to take no further criminal action against serving officers.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it was nearing the end of its investigation into police use of force on six people.

