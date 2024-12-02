Illness delays trial of men charged with cutting down Britain’s scenic Sycamore Gap tree

LONDON (AP) — The trial of two men charged with cutting down the majestic Sycamore Gap tree last year along…

LONDON (AP) — The trial of two men charged with cutting down the majestic Sycamore Gap tree last year along Hadrian’s Wall in northern England was postponed until January because one defendant was ill, a judge said Monday.

Justice Christina Lambert adjourned the case until the week of Jan. 6 in Newcastle Crown Court after a defense lawyer said Daniel Graham was too ill to attend the start of what was expected to be a two-week trial.

Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, have pleaded not guilty to two counts each of criminal damage on charges related to toppling the tree and damaging the ancient wall built by Emperor Hadrian in A.D. 122 to protect the northwest frontier of the Roman Empire.

Prosecutors have revealed little about the case but said the value of the tree exceeded 620,000 pounds ($790,000) and damage to the wall was assessed at 1,100 pounds ($1,400).

The 150-year-old tree stood in a dip between two hills was a beloved spot to visit for locals and a favorite subject for landscape photographers. After being featured in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film “Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves,” it became a big draw for tourists to the wild and scenic region.

