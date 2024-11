VIENNA (AP) — In a story published Oct. 23, 2024, about Austria, Russia and the far right, The Associated Press…

VIENNA (AP) — In a story published Oct. 23, 2024, about Austria, Russia and the far right, The Associated Press misspelled on one occasion the surname of an interviewee. His name is Thomas Riegler, not Rieger.

