Venezuela’s government will investigate opposition leader Machado for supporting US House bill

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government on Friday announced another investigation against opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, continuing its efforts to blame her for the economic sanctions that the United States and other nations have imposed against the South American country.

Machado will be investigated for expressing support for a bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this week that would block the federal government from contracting any company doing business with Venezuela’s government.

A statement from Venezuela’s Attorney General’s Office announcing the latest investigation said Machado’s comments “constitute the commission of crimes of treason against the country,” conspiracy with foreign countries and association. The statement characterized the House bill as an effort “to increase the catalogue of sanctions” against Venezuela.

The announcement came four days after the U.S. government recognized Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González as that nation’s “president-elect.” President Nicolás Maduro claimed to have won the July election, but he and his government have refused to show vote tallies backing his supposed victory.

Machado won the primary organized last year by the main opposition coalition with more than 90% of support. But she did not appear on the July 28 ballot because Maduro’s government banned her from running for office, alleging she had sought the economic sanctions the U.S. imposed last decade in an effort to topple Maduro.

Machado’s hand-picked substitute was also barred from representing the Unitary Platform opposition coalition. That prompted the faction’s leadership to choose González as candidate.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council, which is stacked with ruling party loyalists, declared Maduro the election winner hours after polls closed. Unlike previous presidential elections, electoral authorities did not provide detailed vote counts.

But the opposition coalition collected tally sheets from 80% of the nation’s electronic voting machines and posted them online. González and Machado then said the voting records showed the former diplomat won the election with twice as many votes as Maduro.

González left Venezuela in September for exile in Spain after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with an investigation into the publishing of the vote tally sheets.

Venezuela’s next presidential term starts Jan. 10.

In a post on X, Machado earlier this week expressed her gratitude to members of Congress for passing the bill, which she described as a “crucial step towards holding Maduro’s regime accountable.

“We look forward to continuing the fight for freedom in Venezuela, working together to achieve a swift transition to democracy and a bright future for the region,” she wrote.

