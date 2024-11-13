Sports on TV for Thursday, Nov. 14

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, Nov. 14
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Grand Canyon vs. Arizona St., Phoenix
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Creighton at Kansas St.
7 p.m.
BTN — Utah at Northwestern
8 p.m.
SECN — Little Rock at Auburn
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — East Carolina at Tulsa
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Grambling St. at Alabama A&M
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Wake Forest, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: California vs. Clemson, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
11 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Southern Cal
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
2 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Fire Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Utah
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Austria, Group F, Taraz, Kazakhstan
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Greece vs. England, Group F, Athens
7:30 p.m.
TNT — CONCACAF Nations League: Jamaica vs. U.S., Quarterfinal – Leg 1, Kingston, Jamaica
TRUTV — CONCACAF Nations League: Jamaica vs. U.S., Quarterfinal – Leg 1, Kingston, Jamaica (DataCast)
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
8 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin
11 a.m.
TENNIS — BJK Cup Finals: USA v. Slovakia; ATP Finals Doubles. Singles Round Robin
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
_____
