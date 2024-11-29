Polls open in close-run election to choose Ireland’s new government

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland is voting Friday in a parliamentary election that will decide the next government — and will…

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland is voting Friday in a parliamentary election that will decide the next government — and will show whether Ireland bucks the global trend of incumbents being ousted by disgruntled voters after years of pandemic, international instability and a cost-of-living pressures.

Polls opened at 7 a.m.. (0700GMT), and Ireland’s 3.8 million voters are selecting 174 lawmakers to sit in the Dail, the lower house of parliament.

Analysts say a coalition of the outgoing center-right ruling parties Fine Gael and Fianna Fail is the most likely outcome, but there are many variables.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.