Police in Thailand searching for suspect believed to have killed 3 in financial dispute

The Associated Press

November 26, 2024, 11:03 PM

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in northern Thailand say they’re searching for a man who is believed to have shot and killed two men and a woman early Wednesday.

Nong Bua Lamphu provincial police said the shooting took place in the town of Sri Boonrueang.

The suspect is believed to have been involved in a financial dispute with the victims, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

