Pakistan bans large gatherings in the capital ahead of a rally by Imran Khan’s party

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities banned gatherings of five or more people in the capital ahead of a planned march by the supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The two-month ban announced Tuesday comes before a rally Sunday planned by Khan’s party to pressure the government to release the imprisoned former leader.

Officials said the ban is aimed at ensuring peace by stopping any unlawful gathering in the current security environment. The government notice made no mention of any specific security threat, but militant violence has been surging in Pakistan.

Last month, authorities had virtually locked down the city to thwart a similar big political rally by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, forcing the opposition to hold the gathering on the outskirts of the city.

Khan has been in prison for more than a year in connection with more than 150 criminal cases, but he remains popular and his party and supporters say the cases against him are politically motivated.

Khan was ousted in 2022 through a no-confidence vote in Parliament, and authorities say they are in talks with Khan’s party to convince it to postpone the rally because of possible militant attacks.

