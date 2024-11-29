Nordic American Tankers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON HM12, Bermuda (AP) — Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Friday reported net income of $8.7 million in its…

HAMILTON HM12, Bermuda (AP) — Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Friday reported net income of $8.7 million in its third quarter.

The Hamilton Hm12, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The tanker company posted revenue of $52 million in the period.

