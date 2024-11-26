New NATO chief Rutte says alliance ‘needs to go further’ in support for Ukraine

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — NATO’s new Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday said the alliance “needs to go further” to…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — NATO’s new Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday said the alliance “needs to go further” to support Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion and accused Moscow of dangerously escalating the conflict by bringing in thousands of North Korean troops.

“In pursuing its illegal war in Ukraine, Russia makes use of North Korean weapons and troops, Iranian drones and Chinese dual use goods for its defense industry,” Rutte said while on a visit to Greece. “This is a dangerous expansion of the war and a challenge to global peace and security.”

Rutte, a former Dutch prime minister who took over as NATO chief last month, met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens and thanked him for Greek support for Ukraine that includes weapons and ammunition, as well as training for F-16 pilots and technicians.

“Our support for Ukraine has kept them in the fight, but we need to go further to change the trajectory of the conflict,” Rutte said.

Greece spends over 3% of its gross domestic product on defense, above the 2% committed minimum for NATO members, and is seeking a change in European Union budget rules to allow for greater military spending. It also wants to help create a common European air defense system.

“We agree on one of the fundamental priorities for all allies: the need to strengthen our collective defense, a goal that requires a strong defense industry with significant investments,” Mitsotakis said, adding that Athens backed “a more functional relationship between NATO and the European Union, to further strengthen the European pillar of the alliance.”

Europe’s NATO members have been discussing plans to boost defense investments for months due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and uncertainty surrounding the incoming U.S. administration following the election victory of President-elect Donald Trump.

Rutte’s visit to Athens follows meetings with Trump in Florida and Turkish leaders in Ankara Monday.

Rutte also held talks with Greece’s Minister of Foreign Affairs George Gerapetritis and Minister of Defense Nikos Dendias.

Several thousand protesters marched through central Athens in opposition to the NATO chief’s visit. The largest rally was organized by a Communist-backed trade union, at which protesters chanted: “Give us money for health and education, not NATO killers.”

