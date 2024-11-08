Mozambique on edge as army is deployed to help stop post-election protests

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Mozambique has deployed soldiers on the streets to help keep order following weeks of protests against…

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Mozambique has deployed soldiers on the streets to help keep order following weeks of protests against the ruling party that has been accused of rigging last month’s election to extend its 49 years in power.

Mozambique armed forces spokesperson Gen. Omar Saranga made the announcement at a late-night press conference on Thursday, saying the army would support police in keeping order. Soldiers had already been deployed when he made the announcement, Saranga said.

The country of 34 million people in southern Africa is on edge, with the presidential palace under heavy guard and security forces constantly patrolling the streets. Many people are locking themselves in their homes.

“In moments like this, with demonstrations taking place in some regions, our role also extends to supporting security forces in maintaining public order and peace,” Saranga said.

Thousands of protesters set fires and barricaded roads in the capital, Maputo, on Thursday in the biggest demonstration since the Oct. 9 election. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

The ruling Frelimo party’s candidate, Daniel Chapo, was declared the winner of the presidential election two weeks ago, continuing the leftist party’s dominance of Mozambican politics since independence from Portugal in 1975.

Opposition parties have accused Frelimo of stuffing ballot boxes and other election fraud, while international observers said there were problems with the vote and it was not free and fair. Frelimo has often been accused of rigging national and local elections to keep power. The Constitutional Council has not yet validated the results of the election, which it must do for them to be recognized.

Current President Filipe Nyusi of Frelimo is stepping down after serving the two terms allowed under the constitution.

Protests began almost immediately after the election, prompting a police crackdown. Police have been accused by rights groups of firing live bullets at peaceful demonstrations and at least 20 people have been killed by security forces, according to international groups. Mozambican rights groups say the death toll is much higher.

Anger also swelled after two senior opposition figures — a lawyer and a party spokesperson — were killed by unidentified gunmen, who ambushed them in their car and fired at least 25 rounds at them, according to their party.

The regional Southern African Development Community has called a special summit for later this month, when Mozambique will be high on the agenda. Neighboring South Africa has closed its main border crossing with Mozambique and heightened security on its side.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.