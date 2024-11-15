Man hands in 80 firearms and ammunition during Denmark weapons amnesty

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Some 80 firearms, 140 kilograms (309 pounds) of ammunition and a hand grenade likely dating to…

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Some 80 firearms, 140 kilograms (309 pounds) of ammunition and a hand grenade likely dating to World War II that a man found when he was clearing a house have been handed over to Danish police, officials said Friday.

The weapons were handed to police as part of a nationwide amnesty called by authorities in a bid to prevent criminal groups from getting hold of unauthorized arms. Police said people can turn in weapons without risking prosecution during November.

The Scandinavian country has in recent years seen an increase in violence between criminal gangs fighting over territory and drugs.

The man, who was not identified, handed in 62 pistols and 18 other firearms including rifles and submachine guns, as well as ammunition, various smaller weapon parts and a hand grenade that police believe originated from WWII.

Police said they will inform the National Museum of Denmark “so that they can assess whether any of it must be preserved for posterity,” police said in a statement.

“It is clearly the largest batch we have received so far,” Thomas Kristensen, a spokesman for the Central and West Zealand Police was quoted as saying by broadcaster TV2.

During the first 12 days of amnesty, some 8,402 items have been handed in, according to official figures.

Some police stations had to be temporarily evacuated in cases where “well-intentioned citizens walk into our police stations to hand over hand grenades and other explosives,” Sune Fletcher Hjortel of the national police said earlier this week.

Acquiring, possessing, carrying or using firearms or dangerous weapons and knives is not permitted in Denmark unless one has a police permit. Those allowed to have such items, including hunters, must store them in a secured locker when not in use.

Similar weapons amnesties have taken place in 2009, 2013 and 2017, the Ekstra Bladet tabloid reported.

