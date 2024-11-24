Israel says the body of a rabbi who went missing in the UAE has been found

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel says the body of of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi who went missing in the United…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel says the body of of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi who went missing in the United Arab Emirates has been found, citing Emirati authorities.

The statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Sunday said Zvi Kogan was murdered, calling it a “heinous antisemitic terror incident.”

“The state of Israel will act with all means to seek justice with the criminals responsible for his death,” it said.

Kogan went missing on Thursday, and there were suspicions he had been kidnapped.

His disappearance comes as Iran has been threatening to retaliate against Israel after the two countries traded fire in October.

