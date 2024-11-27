HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL) on Wednesday reported profit of $56.3 million in its…

HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL) on Wednesday reported profit of $56.3 million in its third quarter.

The Hamilton Hm 08, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $260.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $206.6 million.

