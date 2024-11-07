Germany arrests a US citizen over accusations of spying for China

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s federal prosecutor office said it arrested an American citizen on Thursday who allegedly spied for China.…

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s federal prosecutor office said it arrested an American citizen on Thursday who allegedly spied for China.

The office said that the suspect, who was only identified as Martin D., was arrested in Frankfurt and that his home was being searched.

The accused, who until recently worked for the U.S. Armed Forces in Germany, is strongly suspected of having agreed to act as an intelligence agent for a foreign secret service.

Earlier this year, he contacted Chinese government agencies and offered to transmit sensitive information from the U.S. military to a Chinese intelligence service, according to an investigation by Germany’s domestic intelligence service.

He had obtained the information in question in the course of his work in the U.S. army, the prosecutor’s statement said, without giving any further information.

