Gabon votes on a new constitution after the military seized power last year

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Gabon is holding a referendum on Saturday on whether to adopt a new constitution, more than one year after mutinous soldiers overthrew the country’s long-time president and seized power in the oil-rich Central African nation.

Nearly 1 million people are expected to vote. The draft constitution, which proposes sweeping changes that could prevent dynastic rule and transfer of power, needs more than 50% of the votes cast to be adopted.

In 2023, soldiers toppled Gabon’s longtime President Ali Bongo Ondimba and put him under house arrest, accusing him of irresponsible governance and massive embezzlement that risked leading the country into chaos. The junta released Ondimba a week later on humanitarian grounds, allowing him to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The soldiers proclaimed their republican guard chief, Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, as president of a transitional committee to lead the country. Oligui is a cousin of Bongo.

Bongo, had served two terms since coming to power in 2009 after the death of his father, who ruled the country for 41 years. His rule was marked by widespread discontent with his reign. A coup attempt in 2019 failed.

The draft constitution imposes a seven-year term, renewable only once, instead of the current charter that allows for five year terms renewable without limit. It also says family members can not succeed a president and abolishes the position of prime minister.

The former French colony is a member of OPEC, but its oil wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few — and nearly 40% of Gabonese aged 15 to 24 were out of work in 2020, according to the World Bank. Its oil export revenue was $6 billion in 2022, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The polls will close at 6 p.m. on Saturday. There is no legal deadline for when results should be announced.

