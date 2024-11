LILLE, France (AP) — French court convicts 18 people over involvement in human smuggling network, jailing 1 for 15 years.

LILLE, France (AP) — French court convicts 18 people over involvement in human smuggling network, jailing 1 for 15 years.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.