Former VOA Farsi service journalist kills himself in Iran after demanding release of prisoners

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A former journalist with the Voice of America’s Farsi service jumped to his death from a building in Iran’s capital in protest of the country’s supreme leader and an ongoing crackdown on dissent in the Islamic Republic, authorities said Thursday.

An official in Iran’s presidency acknowledged the death Wednesday night of Kianoosh Sanjari, 42, who had earlier demanded the release of four prisoners held in the country and threatened to kill himself if they weren’t released.

Ali Raniei, a social adviser to Iran’s reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian, said that Sanjari’s death should be the subject of a government review. He called an increase in the number of suicides in the country by young people “alarming,” according to remarks published by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

Sanjari worked for the VOA from 2008 to 2013. He also was known as a dissident political activist in Iran. He spent two years in prison over security charges in the country after returning to Iran from living abroad in 2016.

Michael Abramowitz, the director of the VOA, offered condolences in an email to staff Thursday.

“Despite the unimaginable repression, brave Iranians continue to risk their lives to make their voices heard,” Abramowitz wrote. “I have great respect for those who use their voices to convey the truth to the people of Iran. That includes many of you, and certainly Kianoosh.”

Reza Valizadeh, another former VOA Farsi service journalist, is believed to have been detained by Iran for months now on a separate case.

Iran has faced years of unrest amid wider tensions with the West, most recently with the nationwide protests that followed the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini. Jobs also remain scarce and the country’s rial currency continues its yearslong collapse against the U.S. dollar, further straining the lives of Iranians.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

