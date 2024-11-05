Explosion occurs at Turkish oil refinery during drills, but no casualties are reported

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An explosion occurred at an oil refinery in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday, an official said, adding…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An explosion occurred at an oil refinery in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday, an official said, adding the situation was “under control” and there were no reports of any casualties.

Mayor Tahir Buyukakin told private NTV television that the blast occurred at the Turkish Petroleum Refineries company, Tupras, in Izmit provicince during “routine drills.”

A fire was quickly brought under control by the privately owned company’s own emergency crews and no request for help was made, he said.

Video footage from the site showed smoke rising from the refinery.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

