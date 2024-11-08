Credicorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $405.4…

LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $405.4 million.

The La Molina, Bermuda-based bank said it had earnings of $5.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.67 per share.

The Peruvian finance company posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.39 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts.

Credicorp shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 51% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.