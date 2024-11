GABORONE, Botswana (AP) — Botswana’s president concedes defeat in election to end his party’s 58 years in power.

GABORONE, Botswana (AP) — Botswana’s president concedes defeat in election to end his party’s 58 years in power.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.