A truck crashes in Ecuador’s Amazon killing 10 people

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ten people died Sunday when the truck they were traveling in on the Ecuadorian Amazon fell into a ravine, law enforcement authorities in the South American country said.

Police in the Amazonian province of Morona Santiago, in the country’s southeast, said the only survivor of the crash was a 3-year-old girl. Authorities did not immediately disclose the cause of the accident.

Ecuador’s Integrated Security Service in a statement said the vehicle came to a stop next to the Paute River after falling into the ravine Sunday morning. Photos released by the agency show the vehicle upside down surrounded by rocks on the riverbank.

Roads across Ecuador were busy throughout the weekend due to a five-day holiday tied to the Day of the Dead.

