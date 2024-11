BEIJING (AP) — China has put a high-ranking military official under investigation, its Defense Ministry announced Thursday. The official, Miao…

BEIJING (AP) — China has put a high-ranking military official under investigation, its Defense Ministry announced Thursday.

The official, Miao Li, is director of the Political Work Department, on the powerful Central Military Commission that overseas the People’s Liberation Army.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.