Live Radio
Home » World News » 15 dead after a…

15 dead after a passenger bus skids into a deep gorge in northern India

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 12:53 AM

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A passenger bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in northern India on Monday, killing at least 15 people and injuring over 25 others, officials said.

The accident occurred in Almora district in the mountainous state of Uttarakhand. The bus was carrying over 40 people, and so far 15 bodies have been recovered, said Vineet Pal, a state government official.

Teams of rescue and relief workers have been deployed to the site and authorities warn that the death toll may rise as they work to rescue passengers that may still be trapped inside.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up