Tropical Storm Dana brings heavy rains and strong wind to India’s eastern coast

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tropical Storm Dana brought strong winds and heavy rain to India’s eastern coast Friday, uprooting trees and bringing a flood risk after nearly 600,000 people evacuated.

The storm made landfall late Thursday night in Odisha state with maximum sustained winds of around 110 kph (68 mph) and gusts up to 120 kph (75 mph), according to the Indian Meteorological Department. Officials told the Press Trust of India news agency the storm would push further into northern Odisha and gradually weaken.

The storm pounded some districts in Odisha and neighboring West Bengal state with heavy downpours as gusty winds brought down trees, local media reported. As of early Friday, there were no deaths nor any major damage reported.

Nearly 600,000 people were evacuated from high-risk zones in Odisha earlier in the week, and teams of rescue and aid workers were deployed in preparation for the storm. Schools were closed, more than 200 trains were canceled and flights to and from the capital cities of Odisha and West Bengal were suspended.

Authorities were on high alert for damage in three districts in Odisha, where the weather department forecast a sea surge of around 1 meter (yard), which could further flood low-lying areas.

Climate scientists say severe storms are becoming more frequent in South Asia. Global warming driven by planet-heating gases has caused them to become more extreme and unpredictable.

India’s eastern coasts have long been prone to cyclones, but the number of intense storms is increasing along the country’s coast. 2023 was India’s deadliest cyclone season in recent years, killing 523 people and costing an estimated $2.5 billion in damage.

