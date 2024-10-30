Tennis event canceled after players and coach are victims of a ‘virtual’ kidnapping in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican Tennis Federation announced on Wednesday that it had canceled a junior tournament that was…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican Tennis Federation announced on Wednesday that it had canceled a junior tournament that was been played in the central state of Guanajuato after 10 players, all underage, and a coach, were victims of a “virtual” kidnapping.

Virtual kidnapping is an extortion scheme that tricks the victims into paying a ransom to free a family member whom they believe is threatened with violence or death. Unlike traditional abductions, virtual kidnappers, some inside prisons, do not abduct anyone, but attempt through deception to achieve their goal.

The J30 or Juniors 30 tournament, the lowest-ranked tournament under the International Tennis Federation’s umbrella, was being held in the city of Irapuato.

The players and their coach are from the central state of Queretaro, and all are back at their homes, the Mexican federation said.

