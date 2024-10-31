Spain searches for bodies after unprecedented flooding claims at least 95 lives

BARRIO DE LA TORRE, Spain (AP) — Survivors of the worst natural disaster to hit Spain in this century awoke…

BARRIO DE LA TORRE, Spain (AP) — Survivors of the worst natural disaster to hit Spain in this century awoke to scenes of devastation on Thursday, after villages were wiped out by monstrous flash floods that claimed at least 95 lives.

The death toll is expected to rise as search efforts continue with officials removing bodies from buildings and vehicles and an unknown number of people still missing.

“Unfortunately, there are dead people inside some vehicles,” said Spain’s Transport Minister Óscar Puente in reference to hundreds of cars and trucks stranded on roads stained brown with mud.

The aftermath looked like the damage left by a strong hurricane or tsunami.

Cars piled on one another like broken toys, uprooted trees, downed power lines and household items all mired in a layer of mud covered the streets of Barrio de la Torre, a suburb of Valencia, just one of dozens of localities in the hard-hit region of Valencia, where 92 people died between late Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Walls of rushing water turned narrow streets into death traps and spawned rivers that ripped into the ground floors of homes and swept away cars, people and anything else in its path. The floods knocked down bridges and left roads unrecognizable.

“The neighborhood is destroyed, all the cars are on top of each other, it’s literally smashed up,” said Christian Viena, the owner of a wrecked bar in Barrio de la Torre.

Regional authorities said late Wednesday it seemed no one was left stranded on rooftops or in cars in need of rescue after helicopters had saved some 70 people. But ground crews and citizens continued to inspect vehicles and homes that were damaged by the onslaught of water.

“Our priority is to find the victims and the missing so we can help end the suffering of their families,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said after meeting with regional officials and emergency services in Valencia on Thursday, the first of three days of official mourning in the European country.

Spain’s Mediterranean coast is used to autumn storms that can cause flooding. But this was the most powerful flash flood event in recent memory. Scientists link it to climate change, which is also behind increasingly high temperatures and droughts in Spain and the heating up of the Mediterranean Sea.

While the greatest suffering was inflicted on municipalities near the city of Valencia, the storms unleashed their fury over huge swaths of the south and eastern coast of the Iberian Peninsula. Two fatalities were reported in the neighboring Castilla La Mancha region. Southern Andalusia reported one death.

Homes were left without water as far southwest as Malaga in Andalusia, where a high-speed train derailed on Tuesday night although none of the nearly 300 passengers were hurt.

Greenhouses and farms across southern Spain, known as Europe’s garden for its exported produce, were also ruined by heavy rains and flooding. The storms spawned a freak tornado in Valencia and a hail storm that punched holes in cars in Andalusia.

Heavy rains continued Thursday farther north and the Spanish weather agency issued a red alert for several counties in Castellón, the northernmost province in the Valencia region, and an orange alert for the south of Tarragona, in northeast Catalonia, and the west coast of Cádiz, across the country in the southwest.

“This storm front is still with us,” Sánchez said. “Stay home and heed the official recommendation and you will help save lives.”

The search goes on amid the destruction

Over a thousand soldiers from Spain’s emergency rescue units joined regional and local emergency workers in the search for bodies and survivors. The soldiers had recovered 22 bodies and rescued 110 people by Wednesday night.

“We are searching house by house,” Ángel Martínez, with a military emergency unit, told Spain’s national radio broadcaster RNE from the town of Utiel, where at least six people died.

Some 150,000 people in Valencia were without electricity on Wednesday, but roughly half had power by Thursday, Spanish news agency EFE reported. An unknown number did not have running water. Many bought up whatever bottled water they could find.

People walked past stranded cars that blocked roads. The region remained partly isolated with several roads cut off and train lines interrupted, including the high-speed service to Madrid, which officials say won’t be repaired for several days.

A man wept on the footage of the national broadcaster RTVE while showing the shell of what was once the ground floor of his home in Catarroja, a town south of Valencia. It looked like a bomb had gone off inside and obliterated his furniture and belongings, even stripping the paint off some of the walls and leaving mud in its wake.

Officials questioned over late flood warnings

The violent weather event surprised regional government officials. Spain’s national weather service said it rained more in eight hours in the Valencian town of Chiva than it had in the preceding 20 months, calling the deluge “extraordinary.”

Yet the relative calm of the day after also gave time to reflect and question if authorities could have done more to limit the damage. The Valencian regional government is being criticized for not sending out flood warnings to people’s mobile phones until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, when the flooding had already started in some parts and well after the national weather agency had issued a red alert for heavy rains.

Andreu Salom, mayor of the Valencian village of L’Alcudia, told RTVE that his town had lost at least two residents, a daughter and her elderly mother who lived together, and that police were still searching for the missing truck driver.

He also complained that he and his townsfolk had no warning of the disaster, that struck as evening fell Tuesday when the Magro River burst its banks.

“I myself was on my way to check the river level because I had no information,” Salom said. “I went with the local police but we had to turn back because a tsunami of water, mud, reeds and dirt was already entering the town.”

Mari Carmen Pérez said over the phone from Barrio de la Torre that her phone buzzed with the flood warning after the rushing water had already forced open the front door and filled her living room, kitchen and bathroom, forcing her family to flee upstairs.

“They didn’t have any idea of what was going on,” Pérez, a professional cleaner, said. “Everything is ruined. The people here, we have never seen anything like this.”

Valencia regional President Carlos Mazón defended his administration’s management of the crisis, saying “all our supervisors followed the standard protocol.”

Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain. Associated Press writer Teresa Medrano in Madrid contributed to this report.

