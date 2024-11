UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Some 8,000 North Korean troops are in Russia’s Kursk region near Ukraine’s border, US deputy ambassador…

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Some 8,000 North Korean troops are in Russia’s Kursk region near Ukraine’s border, US deputy ambassador to the UN says.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.