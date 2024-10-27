Small German-registered plane crashes in Moldova, killing lone pilot on board

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — A small German-registered plane crashed on Sunday in a town near Moldova’s capital, killing the lone…

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — A small German-registered plane crashed on Sunday in a town near Moldova’s capital, killing the lone pilot on board, aviation authorities said.

The fatal accident happened shortly before 10 a.m. local time (0800 GMT) in the small town of Vadul lui Voda, about 23 kilometers (14 miles) east of the capital Chisinau, the Civil Aviation Authority said.

It said no passengers were on board the downed Socata TB20 ultra-light aircraft and that an investigation is underway to determine what caused the “tragic accident.” Photos of the crash site posted online show the charred and mangled remains of a small red and white plane that appears to have landed on the roof of a detached property.

“After impact with the ground, the aircraft was engulfed in flames. Emergency teams quickly arrived at the scene and managed to put out the fire,” aviation authorities said. “Unfortunately, a charred body was identified inside the wreckage.”

While the pilot has not been officially identified, local media report that the deceased pilot was a prominent German businessman who formerly headed a joint German-Moldovan company.

Additional details will be released as the investigations progress, the aviation authority said, and offered condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. “We are with them at this extremely difficult time and express our deepest regret for their loss,” it said.

