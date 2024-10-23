Pakistani court grants bail to the wife of imprisoned ex-Premier Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court on Wednesday granted bail to the wife of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan…

Bushra Bibi was arrested after a court on Jan. 31 convicted and sentenced the couple to 14 years in jail in a corruption case.

Bibi is Khan’s third wife and a spiritual healer. She has denied any wrongdoing. She has been detained at the Adiala prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where Khan is also serving his sentence.

Naeem Haider Panjutha, a lawyer, said the court approved Bibi’s bail and ordered her immediate release.

Authorities have registered multiple cases against Khan since 2022, when he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament. Khan has been embroiled in more than 150 legal cases, including inciting violence, since his initial arrest in May 2023. He was imprisoned in August 2023 in a graft case.

