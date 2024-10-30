Man flees police check in Berlin and leaves bag with explosive material

BERLIN (AP) — A man fled a police check at a commuter train station in Berlin on Wednesday and left…

BERLIN (AP) — A man fled a police check at a commuter train station in Berlin on Wednesday and left behind a bag containing explosive material, police said.

Officers wanted to check the man at the Neukoelln station in the German capital Wednesday afternoon, police said on social platform X, without specifying why.

The explosive material was taken to a nearby park, where experts detonated it on Wednesday evening.

Police were still looking for the man. They said the circumstances behind the incident were unclear and that they were investigating all possibilities, but so far had no indications that a planned attack was foiled, German news agency dpa reported.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.