Kenyan court clears the way for a new deputy president to take office

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A high court in Kenya cleared the way Thursday for a new deputy president to take…

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A high court in Kenya cleared the way Thursday for a new deputy president to take office despite a continuing court case challenging the impeachment of the previous deputy president.

The three-judge High Court in Nairobi set aside another court’s order to suspend the swearing-in of nominee Kithure Kindiki, arguing that the suspension created a political vacuum.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was impeached and removed from office by a vote of more than two-thirds of legislators on Oct. 17 on charges of corruption, inciting ethnic divisions and support for anti-government protests. President William Ruto nominated Kindiki, the current interior minister, for the deputy role the next day.

Gachagua’s impeachment had highlighted divisions within the ruling United Democratic Alliance, or UDA, and friction between Ruto and Gachagua, both UDA members. The former deputy president had been accused of insubordination when he opposed the government’s policy of forced evictions during heavy rains that caused flooding and deaths.

Gachagua is challenging the impeachment before the High Court in Nairobi, arguing that the charges were unsubstantiated and that the hearings were unfair.

The former vice president was rushed to hospital with chest pains during impeachment hearings in the Senate on Oct. 17, and his lawyers had asked for an adjournment of several days. However, the chamber rejected the delay when lawyers for the prosecution argued that Gachagua already had delivered his defense.

The Senate voted on the impeachment later that day, and Gachagua’s supporters have criticized the process as rushed and unfair. Gachagua has said he believes the impeachment was backed by Ruto.

Ruto, who came to office claiming to represent Kenya’s poorest citizens, has faced widespread criticism over his efforts to raise taxes to pay off foreign creditors. But the public opposition led him to shake up his Cabinet and back off from certain proposals.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.