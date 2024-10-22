A hard-line Turkish politician suggests parole for an imprisoned Kurdish leader

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The leader of Turkey’s far-right nationalist party that’s allied with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The leader of Turkey’s far-right nationalist party that’s allied with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the possibility Tuesday that the imprisoned leader of a militant Kurdish group could be granted parole if he renounces violence and disbands his organization.

The unprecedented statement by Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli comes amid speculation that Erdogan is seeking support from Turkey’s pro-Kurdish political party in parliament to enact a new constitution that could allow him to stay in power for unlimited terms.

The current constitution does not allow Erdogan, who has been in power since 2003 as prime minister then as president, to run for office again unless early elections are called.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party, or DEM — the third largest party in parliament — has long sought improved conditions for Abdullah Ocalan, the leader of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.

Ocalan has been serving a life term on a prison island off Istanbul since 1999. DEM says Ocalan is currently kept in isolation.

The PKK has been fighting for an autonomous state in Turkey’s southeast since 1984, and the violence has claimed tens of thousands of lives. The group is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies.

“Let the terrorist leader … unilaterally declare that terrorism is over and that his organization has been dissolved,” Bahceli said in a speech in Parliament.

“If the terrorist leader’s isolation is lifted, let him come and speak at the DEM’s meeting in the Turkish Grand National Assembly. If he shows this determination, let the path for regulation toward the right to hope be opened,” Bahceli said, in reference to an imprisoned person’s right to rehabilitation and possible freedom.

Bahceli previously maintained a hardline stance against the PKK, strongly supporting the state’s military action against it and its affiliates in neighboring Syria. He had previously rejected negotiations or peace talks with the group.

Erdogan, in a televised speech after Bahceli’s comments, said that a “historic window” was opened by the ruling alliance.

“We expect everyone to understand that there is no place for terrorism and its dark shadow in Turkey’s future. In this regard, we hope that the historic window of opportunity opened by the (ruling) People’s Alliance will not be sacrificed for personal interests,” Erdogan said.

DEM responded positively to Bahceli’s statement.

“Let the isolation be lifted, let Mr. Ocalan come out and speak, let us all see what he has to say. An urgent step must be taken in this regard before it is too late,” said the party’s co-chairwoman Tulay Hatimogullari.

Ibrahim Bilmez, a lawyer representing Ocalan, also welcomed Bahceli’s statement.

“Every call that fulfills the requirements of the law and complies with it is important,” Bilmez told the Duvar news website, adding that he had applied to see Ocalan.

Ozgur Ozel, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, said that the issue can only be solved by including all parties.

“This plan seems to solve Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s plan instead of solving Turkey’s problem, and that’s why it smells bad”, Ozel added, referring to the speculations that the ruling alliance is trying to seek support from the pro-Kurdish party.

