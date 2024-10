BEIRUT (AP) — Four paramedics wounded, Lebanese soldier killed in Israeli strike while evacuating wounded in the south, officials say…

BEIRUT (AP) — Four paramedics wounded, Lebanese soldier killed in Israeli strike while evacuating wounded in the south, officials say (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that the paramedics were killed).

