Erdogan says the cleric accused of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt had a ‘dishonorable death’

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan responded Tuesday to the death of exiled Islamic cleric Fetullah Gulen, accused by Turkey of orchestrating a failed coup attempt in 2016, by saying he suffered a “dishonorable death” and likened him to a “demon in human form.”

The reclusive Gulen died Sunday after living for decades in the U.S. in self-imposed exile. He was in his eighties and had long been in ill health. Once an ally of Erdogan, Gulen in the end was described by him as a terrorist, and Turkey cracked down on his supporters, schools and institutes around the world.

“Those who turned the children of the nation into mindless slaves under the guise of service and charity have ended up with a dishonorable death, akin to other demons in human form throughout history,” Erdogan said in a televised address.

“As a state, we will continue our struggle with determination until (the Gulenist movement) is completely eliminated,” he added.

The cleric’s vast network of followers aided Erdogan’s rise to power in 2003. The alliance broke down after the government closed some Gulen-run educational establishments and Gulen’s followers in the police and judiciary pursued corruption allegations against Erdogan’s government.

Erdogan accused Gulen of orchestrating the attempted military coup on July 15, 2016, in which 251 people died and more than 2,000 wounded. Gulen denied any involvement, and his supporters dismissed the charges as ridiculous and politically motivated.

Turkey put Gulen on its most-wanted list and demanded his extradition, but the United States showed little inclination to send him back, saying it needed more evidence.

The coup attempt contributed to the acceleration of authoritarian tendencies in Turkey, with Erdogan’s government implementing measures that consolidated his powers.

Gulen’s movement was subjected to a broad crackdown following the coup attempt, with thousands arrested, fired and purged from the military. Schools, businesses and media organizations tied to Gulen were closed down.

Pressure was applied to some Gulen-linked organizations outside Turkey as well. Gulen called the crackdown a witch hunt and denounced Turkey’s leaders as “tyrants.”

Erdogan on Tuesday said Gulen died without being held accountable, “but they will not be able to escape divine justice.”

