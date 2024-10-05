Congo finally begins mpox vaccinations in drive to slow outbreaks declared a global emergency

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congolese authorities on Saturday began vaccination against mpox, nearly two months after the disease outbreak that…

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congolese authorities on Saturday began vaccination against mpox, nearly two months after the disease outbreak that spread from Congo to several African countries and beyond was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization.

The 265,000 doses donated to Congo by the European Union and the U.S. were rolled out in the eastern city of Goma in North Kivu province, where hospitals and health workers have been overstretched, struggling to contain the new and possibly more infectious strain of mpox.

Congo, with about 30,000 suspected mpox cases and 859 deaths, accounts for more than 80% of all the cases and 99% of all the deaths reported in Africa this year. All of the Central African nation’s 26 provinces have recorded mpox cases.

