A car rams into a crowd outside a cathedral in Mexico and injures 16

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A car rammed into a crowd outside a cathedral in Mexico and injured at least 16 people Saturday night, local authorities said.

Guadalajara’s government in a statement on X said a person allegedly stole a pickup truck near a local market and drove into the plaza in front of Guadalajara Cathedral in an attempt to escape.

Manuel Romo, the government’s secretary general, told local reporters the injured were as young as 14. He said a suspect was in custody.

“Thankfully everyone is stable and we’ve been in touch with their families,” Véronica Delgadillo, mayor of Guadalajara, said at a local hospital, where two patients stayed for observation overnight.

