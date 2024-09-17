Puerto Rico officials reject request to extend voter registration deadline

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials in Puerto Rico have rejected a petition to extend a voter registration deadline…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials in Puerto Rico have rejected a petition to extend a voter registration deadline following an outcry over long lines formed by those seeking to participate in this year’s general election.

The island’s two main parties, the Popular Democratic Party and the New Progressive Party, voted against the request late Monday, as did the alternate president of the elections commission.

Those living in Puerto Rico have until Sept. 21 to register. Members of two other parties, the Puerto Rican Independence Party and Citizen Victory Movement, which was created in recent years, had requested that the deadline be pushed to a month before the Nov. 5 election amid concerns that people will be locked out of voting.

“Not everyone can come and stand in a kilometers-long line,” said John F. Rullán Schmidt, executive director of a volunteer group called Somos Más, which seeks to promote citizen participation in politics.

He noted how earlier this week, some Puerto Ricans stayed in line until 3 a.m. to ensure they could vote. He warned the group would sue to extend the voter registration deadline if no one else does.

Hundreds of people have stood in daylong lines to register for the election in recent weeks as the U.S. Caribbean territory’s two main parties, which have long dominated the political scene, face stiff challenges from other parties.

“It’s very important to vote,” said Vanessa Casillas, a 56-year-old speech therapist. “Those in the government are not working for the people.”

On Tuesday, she came prepared with a chair and a cap for the sun. The estimated wait at the State Elections Commission was more than two hours when she arrived, but there was still enough seating indoors. Like many Puerto Ricans, she called for the ouster of Luma, a private company that has come under fire for chronic power outages across the U.S. territory, some of which are blamed on another company that oversees electric generation.

Casillas planned to vote for Juan Dalmau, who is running for governor for the Puerto Rican Independence Party.

He faces Jesús Manuel Ortiz of the Popular Democratic Party, Javier Jiménez of the conservative Dignity Project party and Jenniffer Colón of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party, who beat current Gov. Pedro Pierluisi in their party’s primary in June. Meanwhile, the Citizen Victory Movement has said it supports Dalmau as gubernatorial candidate.

Dalmau and Ortiz have said they support ousting Luma, while González said she would instead appoint an energy ‘czar’ to oversee the company.

For Felicia Álvarez Capellán, 73, resolving the outages are a priority because she cannot afford a generator or solar panels.

Álvarez, who supports González, said she was surprised at the line Tuesday at the elections commission: “There are too many people. There are no resources.”

As people waited, volunteers outside distributed snack boxes containing a ham-and-cheese burrito and chips.

Rullán said one reason for the long lines is the elimination of 76 of 88 permanent registration boards across the island, as well as fewer employees at the elections commission. In addition, the commission faces a backlog of tens of thousands of electronically registered voters that have not been recorded yet as they await approval.

On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union noted that chronic power outages also have forced the temporary closure of registration centers as it accused the elections commission of not providing enough resources to handle the surge of people seeking to vote. The ACLU also had called for the registration deadline to be extended.

The electoral commissioner for the Popular Democratic Party, Karla Angleró, said that she voted against extending the deadline, because it would delay other processes, including the printing of ballots, the configuration of voting lists and the recording of more than 90,000 early voting requests.

Despite the ongoing long lines, there were only 62,400 new registered voters by last week, less than half that of 2020. Among those hoping to appear on the list was Dylan Alvira, an 18-year-old university student.

He arrived at the elections commission around noon on Tuesday with two friends, surprised at the line because he figured most people would be at work. He left because he had to get to a quantitative methods class and could not wait the more than estimated two hours to register but promised he would return.

“I will be breathing down their neck,” said Alvira’s friend, Rafael Meléndez, 22, who voted four years ago and urged his two younger friends to do the same this year. “They have to come back.”

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.