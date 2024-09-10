Indian state imposes curfew and shuts internet after fresh wave of ethnic clashes

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Indian authorities on Tuesday imposed an indefinite curfew and shut down the internet in some parts…

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Indian authorities on Tuesday imposed an indefinite curfew and shut down the internet in some parts of the northeastern state of Manipur following protests from students against a fresh wave of ethnic violence, which has roiled the state for more than a year.

At least nine people have been killed and several injured in the last 10 days as armed groups launched drone attacks and rockets from home-made devices.

Manipur, a state of 3.7 million people tucked in the mountains on India’s border with Myanmar, has been embroiled in ethnic clashes since May of last year. Around 250 people have been killed and tens of thousands displaced after mobs rampaged through villages and torched houses.

The unrest broke out when Christian Kukis protested a demand by the mostly Hindu Meiteis for a special status that would let them buy land in hills that populated by Kukis and other tribal groups. Despite a heavy army presence and a visit by the home minister last year, when he met with both communities, the deadly clashes have persisted.

An indefinite curfew has been imposed in three districts in Manipur. The state government said internet and mobile data services would be suspended until Sunday in order to curb misinformation and hate speech that could trigger more violence.

On Tuesday, police lobbed tear gas at hundreds of students who attempted to march toward the Manipur governor’s house and demanded restoration of peace in the state.

Student leader Ch Victor Singh said that protesters gave Gov. Lakshman Prasad Acharya 24 hours to respond to a list of demands, which includes the removal of the top police official in the state and the security adviser for their failure to control the violence, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

“We urge the students to engage in peaceful marches or protests and follow the law,” said I. K. Muivah, a senior police officer in the state’s capital of Imphal. He said police were investigating the recent drone attacks.

Students say they are frustrated with authorities for failing to resolve the 16-month-long conflict.

