Gunfire injures 6 police officers in Martinique during protests over living costs

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — At least six police officers were injured by gunfire overnight in the French Caribbean island of Martinique during violent protests over the high cost of living, officials said Tuesday.

Two unidentified suspects were arrested, according to a statement from Martinique’s government.

Gunfire erupted late Monday and early Tuesday as cars burned and police launched tear gas to repel demonstrators participating in small protests that began in recent weeks.

France Télévisions reported that at least one civilian also was injured by gunfire and was hospitalized.

Government officials said several stores also were looted, and called for calm.

Martinique has seen similar protests in recent years, many of them fueled by anger over what demonstrators say is economic, social and racial inequality.

