DILI, East Timor (AP) — East Timor president sees pope’s visit as an opportunity and tells AP the US and…

DILI, East Timor (AP) — East Timor president sees pope’s visit as an opportunity and tells AP the US and China should be benevolent superpowers.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.