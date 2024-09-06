Brazil’s Lula fires human rights minister accused of sexual misconduct

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has fired Human Rights Minister Silvio Almeida following…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has fired Human Rights Minister Silvio Almeida following reports he engaged in sexual misconduct, the presidential palace said in a statement Friday evening.

“The president considers keeping the minister in his position to be unsustainable considering the nature of the accusations,” the statement said. Almeida has denied any wrongdoing.

Local media outlets reported Thursday night that MeToo Brasil, an organization that defends women victims of sexual violence, had received complaints of sexual misconduct by Almeida. The organization confirmed that in a subsequent statement.

The minister for racial equality Anielle Franco – who the press named as one of the alleged victims – saluted Lula’s decision.

“Recognizing the seriousness of this practice and acting immediately is the right course of action, which is why I would like to highlight President Lula’s forceful action and thank him for all the expressions of support and solidarity,” Franco said in a statement on Instagram late on Friday.

She also shot back at attempts to “blame, disqualify, embarrass or pressure victims to speak out in moments of pain and vulnerability,” adding a request that her space and right to privacy be respected. Franco is the sister of slain councilwoman Marielle Franco.

Lula previously said on social media Friday that the public prosecutors’ office, comptroller general and the presidency’s ethics commission would investigate, while guaranteeing Almeida’s right to a defense.

In a statement on Friday, Almeida said he had asked Lula to dismiss him “in order to grant freedom and impartiality to the investigations, which must be carried out with the necessary rigor.”

Almeida said in a statement last night that he repudiates “with absolute vehemence the lies” claimed about his behavior, and denounced a “campaign to tarnish my image as a Black man in a prominent position in government.” He also warned that false accusations are a crime.

Brazil’s first lady Rosângela da Silva — known as Janja — is a prominent voice for the defense of women’s rights, and on Thursday posted a picture on her Instagram account of her kissing Franco on the forehead, in a sign of support.

“As often happens in cases of sexual violence involving aggressors in positions of power, these victims faced difficulties in obtaining institutional support to validate their complaints,” MeToo Brasil said in a statement Thursday. “As a result, they allowed the case to be confirmed to the press.”

Friday afternoon, Isabel Rodrigues, a professor and a city council candidate in a municipality of Sao Paulo state, posted a video Friday on Instagram with the aim of adding her testimonial to those of the yet-unnamed women. She said Almeida sexually assaulted her in 2019, putting his hand up her skirt and touching her private parts without her consent.

“It was horrible what Silvio did. My therapist knows. My friends know. I was Silvio’s victim. I am a voice for these women. For justice and for the truth,” she said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.