AP PHOTOS: As Thailand approves same-sex marriage, a couple celebrates feeling freed

BANGKOK (AP) — Kunchanok Khantiphong and Edward Jonathan Caiga were at work when Thailand’s Senate voted to allow same-sex marriages on a June afternoon.

At home that evening, the couple celebrated over hopeful conversations of how their lives would change. Marriage and building a family were important to both of them. Now it could become a reality.

Thailand’s landmark marriage equality bill was officially written into law on Tuesday, after it was endorsed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn. LGBTQ+ couples will be able to register marriages from January, making Thailand the third place in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal, to allow same-sex marriage.

Caiga, who came to Thailand from the Philippines 17 years ago, said he’s feeling more secure and confident knowing that he’ll be able to live in his adopted home permanently, and to adopt a child or buy a home with his partner.

Displaying a tattoo that reads “Freed” across his right arm, Caiga says it is meant to express being freed from the negative perceptions of other people, whether it is about race, culture and diversity.

“This law will help enforce further the fundamental necessities, which is fair to have for everyone who wants to spend the rest of their lives with the people they love,” he said.

Kunchanok, 27, and Caiga, 42, say they plan to get married once the law goes into effect.

Thailand has a reputation for acceptance and inclusivity, but has struggled for decades to pass a marriage equality law. Thai society has broadly conservative values, and members of the LGBTQ+ community say they face discrimination in everyday life.

The government led by the Pheu Thai party has made marriage equality one of its main goals. It had a major presence at the annual Bangkok Pride parade in June, in which thousands of people celebrated in one of Bangkok’s busiest commercial districts.

Kunchanok said the law was a milestone in a country where it used to be very hard to love someone from the same gender.

“After this law, we can be a whole package with each other. A real couple. A legal couple. I’ll be able to take care of him because he’s alone here,” he said.

On a clear Saturday morning, the couple rode their bikes to a nearby park to feed the birds and fish. Later, they had a video call with Edward’s family in the Philippines.

“Thailand is now what I call home,” Edward said.

