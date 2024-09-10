A truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic killing 11 and injuring 40

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic early Sunday killing at…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic early Sunday killing at least 11 people and injuring more than 40, authorities said.

The crash happened in the southern community of Azua, located west of the capital, Santo Domingo, Juan Salas, the director of civil defense, told The Associated Press.

One of the victims was a police sergeant, said police spokesman Diego Pesqueira.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, although authorities are reviewing cameras in the area, Salas said.

Pesqueira said the driver of the truck fled the scene and has not been found. He said police detained a passenger in the truck, which was transporting avocados.

Most of the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, with four of them in critical condition, said Shaira Castillo, spokeswoman for the National Health Service. The injured are women between the ages of 17 and 45 and men from 18 to 55.

