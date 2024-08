PARIS (AP) — USA Gymnastics officials ‘disappointed’ an arbitration panel won’t reconsider asking Jordan Chiles to return her medal.

Listen now to WTOP News

PARIS (AP) — USA Gymnastics officials ‘disappointed’ an arbitration panel won’t reconsider asking Jordan Chiles to return her medal.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.