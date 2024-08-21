Tropical depression dumps heavy rain in southern South Korea and Seoul area

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A tropical depression dumped heavy rain in southern South Korea and the populous Seoul region…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A tropical depression dumped heavy rain in southern South Korea and the populous Seoul region Wednesday after weakening from a tropical storm.

Some southern parts of the mainland and the island of Jeju recorded 10 to 17 centimeters (3.9 to 6.6 inches) of rain. Some areas in the capital region saw 10 to 12 centimeters (3.9 to 4.7 inches) of rain Wednesday.

The depression that was once Tropical Storm Jongdari made landfall Wednesday morning, and South Korea’s weather agency said the system was continuing to weaken.

Weather conditions in the afternoon weren’t strong enough to deter people from walking on the streets.

No injuries have been reported. About 20 vehicles were damaged by floods in the southern town of Ulju, the nearby city of Ulsan and the central city of Seosan, according to South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety. Emergency workers also responded to several flooded buildings and homes, the ministry said.

Government officials had urged public vigilance and monitoring of areas like underground passageways and basement dwellings that are at high risk of flooding.

Dozens of roads and parking spaces and many public parks were closed.

