Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapses after a women’s 200-meter individual medley race at the Olympics

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed at poolside Friday morning after a qualifying heat of the women’s 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics and was given first aid and then carried off on a stretcher.

Potocka, from Slovakia, was seen with an oxygen mask taken as she was taken away for medical attention. Her condition was not immediately known.

