Live Radio
Home » World News » Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapses…

Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapses after a women’s 200-meter individual medley race at the Olympics

The Associated Press

August 2, 2024, 6:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed at poolside Friday morning after a qualifying heat of the women’s 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics and was given first aid and then carried off on a stretcher.

Potocka, from Slovakia, was seen with an oxygen mask taken as she was taken away for medical attention. Her condition was not immediately known.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up