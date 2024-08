SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sweden’s Armand Duplantis breaks his own world record to win gold in the Olympic pole vault,…

Listen now to WTOP News

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sweden’s Armand Duplantis breaks his own world record to win gold in the Olympic pole vault, clearing 6.25 meters.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.