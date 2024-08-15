South Africa drops immigration charges against 95 Libyans arrested at a military-style camp

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African prosecutors withdrew immigration-related charges against 95 Libyan nationals who were arrested last month at what…

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African prosecutors withdrew immigration-related charges against 95 Libyan nationals who were arrested last month at what police called an illegal military training camp in the northern Mpumalanga province, officials said Thursday.

Police had said that the men — who entered the country on study visas — were receiving military training at the camp where firearms and ammunition were recovered during a widely publicized police raid.

During their appearances in court, the men said they were receiving security training at the camp from a private company.

Prosecutors brought charges relating to breaching immigration laws but there was insufficient evidence to prosecute the men, the National Prosecuting Authority said.

The men’s lawyer told reporters after the charges were withdrawn that they were expected to be deported to Libya within 48 hours from Thursday.

“They are very happy that the charges have been withdrawn against them, it is what we expected,” said the men’s lawyer, Nico du Plessis.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.